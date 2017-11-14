Report: Austintown police investigating father’s suspect drug use

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are investigating a situation in which a father was passed out on the couch while his children were left unattended, according to a police report.

Officers were sent to the home on Maureen Drive on Sunday afternoon after a report that a man was using drugs while his children were home.

Police said the door of the house was left slightly open, but no one answered their knocks.

The man was found sleeping on the coach.

When asked where his children were, the man told police that his daughter was probably upstairs, and his older daughter was at school. He was surprised when officers told him that it was Sunday so there was no school, according to the report.

Police found the children at a home across the street.

An officer reported that while at the home, the suspect made a comment about taking the street drug “Molly” while on the phone with a family member.

The children were placed in emergency foster care during the investigation due to other incidents involving the family, according to the report.

