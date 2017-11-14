Second arrest made in Youngstown bar shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting outside the Southern Tavern.

Michael Campbell was released from the hospital and is now facing felonious assault charges.

Police say Campbell and Terrance McKinney shot at each other outside of the bar on Saturday.

Both men were hit and treated at the hospital.

Police say surveillance video shows McKinney walking up to Campbell outside of the bar and the two exchanged gunfire.

Multiple shell casings were found outside of the bar.

McKinney is also facing felonious assault charges. He was last listed in stable condition at Northside Medical Center.