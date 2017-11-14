Small Business Saturday – North Jackson Antiques & Uniques

North Jackson Antiques & Uniques is located on N. Salem-Warren Rd in North Jackson

Address: 106 N. Salem-Warren Rd (Rt 45) North Jackson, OH 44451
Phone: 330.538.7036 Contact name is Kathleen Watson
Hours: Open Daily 10:00am to 6:00pm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthJacksonAntiquesUniques/

North Jackson Antiques & Uniques an upscale and unique antique and collectible retailer and gift shop that is open every day! Classes offered weekly on décor painting and techniques including the very popular chalk painting. Multi-vendor shop. Christmas Open House Friday December 1st through Sunday December 3rd.

