Statewide seat belt enforcement program in Pa. begins next Monday

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Pennsylvania announced today they’re beefing up patrols and targeting people who aren’t wearing a seat belt.

The crackdown is happening statewide. It begins Monday, Nov. 20 and will last until Sunday, Dec. 3.

Locally, Hermitage police in Mercer County will be working with state troopers to enforce seat belt laws as part of PennDOT’s Buckle Up program.

Over half of all fatal crashes in the state last year were from crashes where people weren’t wearing their seat belts.

For more information, visit Buckle Up Pennsylvania’s website.