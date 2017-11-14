Storm Team 27: A cloudy, cool day

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The small risk for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle will be possible for the start of the day. Areas of fog are possible too.
Clouds will try to break a little into this afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 40s. The next storm system will bring rain by late Wednesday with a showers mixing to a little snow by Thursday morning.
Another bigger storm is brewing for the weekend.
FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Isolated Drizzle/Freezing drizzle early.
High: 42
Tonight: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 30
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Late day showers. (70%)
High: 48
Thursday: Rain or snow showers possible early. (30%) Becoming partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 35
Friday: Partly sunny. Windy. Chance for late afternoon rain showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 29
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (70%)
High: 49(Falling) Low: 39
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 33 Low: 28
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 34 Low: 25
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 28
