Storm Team 27: A little sun, cold

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

 

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Clouds will try to break a little into this afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 40s. The next storm system will bring rain by late Wednesday with a showers mixing to a little snow by Thursday morning.

Another bigger storm is brewing for the weekend.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny.
High: 42

Tonight: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 30

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Late day showers. (70%)
High: 48

Thursday: Rain or snow showers possible early. (30%) Becoming partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 35

Friday: Partly sunny. Windy. Chance for late afternoon rain showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (70%)
High: 49(Falling) Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 33 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 34 Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 28

.

