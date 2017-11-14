Storm Team 27: Cool start Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather through Wednesday morning with temperatures sliding into the low 30’s. Watch for patchy fog in spots. Look for some sun early Wednesday with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Rain showers will return by evening.

Look for rain showers to mix with a little snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Little to now snow accumulation expected.

Another storm on the way for the weekend with rain and the risk for thunderstorms Saturday and then cold with snow showers Sunday and Monday.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Patchy fog early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening showers developing. (70%)

High: 50

Wednesday night: Scattered rain showers. May mix with some snow late. Little to no snow accumulation. (80%)

Low: 36

Thursday: Rain or snow showers possible. Little to no accumulation. (40%)

High: 40

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy.

High: 45 Low: 30

Saturday: Rain likely, chance for thunderstorms. Snow showers into the evening. (80%)

High: 55 Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 41 Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 32