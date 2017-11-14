Tree in Youngstown couple’s yard to be brought downtown for Christmas

The tree will be cut down and put up in downtown Youngstown on Thursday

Youngstown Christmas tree 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A month ago, the City of Youngstown said it still needed a tree for the downtown Christmas display this year. Now, it has one.

Youngstown’s 2017 Christmas tree is a 40-foot blue spruce.

It is one of two large trees grown in the front yard of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Bucci in the 200 block of E. Midlothian Boulevard. The city is taking the tree closest to the road.

The trees were planted years ago after being used for the Buccis’ indoor Christmas trees.

It’ll be cut down and put up downtown on Thursday.

