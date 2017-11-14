Troopers: Overdosed driver hit mailboxes, signs in Lawrence Co.

Pennsylvania State Police tried to pull him over but said the car kept going down SR 388 and onto SR 65 in Shenango Township

By Published: Updated:
Accident, crash generic

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Troopers revived a driver who they say overdosed behind the wheel in Lawrence County Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said 54-year-old Johnny Bailey, of Clarion, was driving erratically along State Route 388 just before 11 a.m.

Troopers said his car was going off the road, traveling through yards, and hitting mailboxes and traffic signs.

PSP tried to pull Bailey over but said the car kept going down SR 388 and onto SR 65.

Bailey’s car was forced off the road by oncoming traffic, according to a report.

Troopers said they found him unresponsive and revived him with multiple doses of naloxone. Bailey was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Bailey’s 79-year-old mother was a passenger in the front seat, troopers said.

They also found a large amount of marijuana while searching the car, according to the report.

Bailey is facing charges of DUI, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, and recklessly endangering another person, along with several traffic offenses.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s