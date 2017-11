SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck carrying what appears to be gravel or slag tipped over on Western Reserve Road.

The crash happened near Molnar Farms on Tuesday afternoon.

The road will be closed in that area for clean-up.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.