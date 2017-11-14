Youngstown crime activity: Woman said she was scammed on Facebook

Tuesday, Nov. 7

12:12 a.m. – 3000 block of Kiawatha Rd., a woman called police to check her house and after she came home and found her door open. Officers cleared the house and walked through it with the women who said TVs in her bedroom and living room were missing, and someone had rifled through her jewelry box.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

9:40 a.m. – 100 block of W. Boardman St., John May was cited for wrongful entrustment. According to a police report, May loaned his car out to a person on October 17 and that driver hit a Youngstown city school bus and then took off. The driver was caught and charged with hit-skip and driving under suspension, and the car was towed. When May came to the police station to get the paperwork to retrieve his car, he signed a wrongful entrustment notice saying he isn’t allowed to loan his car out to someone who doesn’t have a valid license. Again on November 5, May’s car, driven by the same driver who was behind the wheel in the bus crash, was involved in another crash.

5:56 p.m. – 400 block of Youngstown-Poland Rd., Adam Giesey, 32, was charged with drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated menacing, among other charges. According to a police report, a man told officers that Giesey brandished a gun and “flipped off” him off as he was leaving the Fast Fuel gas station. When police arrived, they found Giesey sitting in the passenger seat of a car wearing brass knuckles, the report stated. Police also found a loaded gun in the vehicle, according to the report.

7 p.m. – 2000 block of Cooper St., a woman told police she believes she was scammed on Facebook. According to a police report, the woman said a tile appeared on her Facebook page requesting donations for the American Cancer Society. She said the tile auto-filled with her information and that $250 was taken from her bank account. The woman called a number that was provided, and a man told her to purchase a $100 iTunes card to prevent further fraud, which she did. The bank told her she would not be responsible for the $250 charge but would have to pay the $100 for the iTunes card, the report stated.

Thursday, Nov. 9

2:34 a.m. – 900 block of Mahoning Ave., someone vandalized the Rockview Christian Church. A person who lives on the church property told police that he heard glass breaking and saw someone pulling on the air conditioning unit. Police found two broken windows in the basement.

1:18 p.m. – Chapel Hill Dr., Patrick Phelan, 34, and William Santiago, 26, were charged with assault. According to a police report, Santiago had been renting a room from the victim and was asked to leave but was resisting. A woman at the scene told police that two days prior, Santiago and Phelan beat the victim so severely that he was treated at the hospital.

Saturday, Nov. 11

8:20 p.m. – 500 block of Willis St., Jasmine Harrison, 26, was charged with felonious assault. According to a police report, officers found a man bleeding on a front porch and Harrison sitting in a car. The victim told police that Harrison stabbed him in the neck while he was sitting on the bed watching football, adding that he didn’t know why she stabbed him. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in stable condition. Harrison was also taken to Northside Hospital because she told police she was nine months pregnant and going into labor. She was later released and charged.

3 a.m. – Belmont Avenue, Terrance McKinney was arrested at St. Elizabeth Hospital on felonious assault charges. According to a police report, McKinney and another man, later identified as Michael Campbell, exchanged gunfire outside the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue. Both men were hit by gunfire. Campbell was also charged with felonious assault and was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after he was released from the hospital. McKinney was last listed in stable condition.

Sunday, Nov. 12

11:40 a.m. – 3100 block of Schenley Ave., Johanan Pandone, 33, and Heather Bara, 39, were charged with theft. According to a police report, Bara grabbed a cash box at St. Christine Church and got into a car driven by Pandone and took off. The box had $300 to $400 in it. The couple was located at S. Hazelwood Avenue, where they were arrested. Bara told police that she was desperate and needed money for a place for her and Pandone to sleep for the night, according to the report.

1:15 p.m. – 400 block of Mistletoe Ave., a woman told police that someone took her snowblower from her garage.

2:17 a.m. – 100 block of W. Federal St., Casey Busenbark, 29, was charged with disorderly conduct. According to a police report, Busenbark got into a fight with another man in the area of W. Federal and Phelps streets. Police said they saw Busenbark throw punches at the man. Officers also noted in the report that Busenbark was intoxicated.

Monday, Nov. 13

6:15 p.m. – 100 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., a man and woman told police that someone broke into their home and took a TV and prescription medication. Police said the man has cameras in the house, but there was no video of the theft and no signs of forced entry.

6:44 p.m. – 1400 block of Elm Street, two men in masks walked into the Rainbow Red and White, according to a police report. One man was wearing a white mask and the other a black mask. The robber in the black mask pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded “everything,” the report stated. The employee told officers the suspect in the white mask was about to jump over the counter, but then said it was all a joke. He tried to shake the clerk’s hand but the clerk refused the gesture. The suspects ran from the store without any merchandise or money. The clerk told police he knows one of the suspects.

10:19 p.m. – 900 block of Belmont Ave., Stuart Carter, 40, was charged with theft. According to a police report, an officer spotted Carter in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Hospital, holding keys up in the air in an attempt to remotely unlock a vehicle. When Carter saw the officer, he dropped the keys and took off, according to the report. Officers spotted Carter at a nearby convenience store where he attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol by putting it down the front of his pants, the report stated. A hospital police officer said Carter took a Visa card and keys from a person in the waiting room before he left and that he was on a police hold out of Howland.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

