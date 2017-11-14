YSU Men pick up first victory in Calhoun era

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State rolled past Franciscan 134-46 in the Penguins’ home opener Monday night at Beeghly Center.
It marked the first victory under Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun at YSU.
The Penguins placed six players in double-figures in the victory.
Michael Akuchie led the way with a game-high 28 points. Garrett Covington and Tyree Robinson added 16 points apiece while Bruan Hartfield added 14. Jaylen Benton and Devin Haygood also reached double-figures with 10 points apiece.
Juwan Perkins led the Barons with 10 points. Franciscan drops to 0-1 on the season.
YSU improves to 1-1 on the season. The Penguins return to action Saturday at Canisius.
