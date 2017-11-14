YSU Women fall to Kent State in home opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Basketball team fell to Kent State 55-44 Tuesday night in the Penguins’ home opener.

Indiya Benjamin was one of two Penguins in double-figures. She led the way with 12 points, including her 1,000th career point. Sarah Cash finished with 10 in the setback.

Kent State was powered by an 18-2 run in the third period to take control.

The Golden Flashes were led by Alexa Golden who tallied 17. McKenna Stephens finished with 16, while Jordan Korinek added 10 in the victory.

Kent State improves to 2-0 on the season. The Golden Flashes return to action Friday against Florida Gulf Coast.

YSU drops to 0-2. The Penguins visit Loyola Chicago on Saturday at 2PM.