America Makes announces new partnerships, plans for more business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people filled the ballroom at Stambaugh Auditorium to learn more about the Valley’s growth in the field of additive manufacturing.

The annual members meeting of America Makes included speakers and displays of items made through the 3-D printing process.

Members were also told about the new partnership between American Makes, Youngstown State University, the Youngstown Business Incubator and the Israeli firm X-Jet, which will allow the company to grow its customer base.

“We will be out looking for partners to help these companies or professors or whoever to identify ways to use the X-Jet technology to develop better products that they can enter new markets or reduce their costs,” said Barb Ewing, CEO of the Youngstown Business Incubator.

As part of Wednesday’s program, several people were recognized for their efforts in promoting America Makes and spreading the word of additive manufacturing around the region and the country.