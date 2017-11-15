AT&T customers experiencing iPhone problems

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN/WCMH) – If you are an AT&T customer, you may be having trouble making a call on your iPhone Wednesday night.

An apparent outage is affecting some AT&T wireless customers nationwide.

Customers say they’re unable to make or receive calls and are immediately disconnected when trying to make a call.

Services that use a data connection, such as iMessage and FaceTime, appear to be unaffected.

The company says technicians are working to determine what caused the problem.

AT&T is advising customers to restart their smartphone or put it in and out of airplane mode and that should fix the issue.

