Beware of phone calls from ‘US Marshals’ asking for money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals are warning people about possible scam phone calls from callers claiming to be marshals, court officers, and other law enforcement officials.

Callers claim the victim needs to pay fines to avoid being arrested for offenses like not showing up for jury duty.

They ask the person to purchase a prepaid debit or gift card and read the card number over the phone.

Sometimes callers provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and judges, and courthouse addresses to sound credible. They can also spoof their phone numbers so it comes up as a court or government agency on caller ID.

The U.S. Marshals said they would never ask someone for a credit, debit, or gift card number or banking routing information. They would not ask for money to be wired for any reason.

If you receive a call like this, hang up and report it to U.S. Marshals Northern District of Ohio (216-522-2150) and the Federal Trade Commission.

