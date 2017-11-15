Boardman crime activity: Value City Furniture reports threats by irate customer

Wednesday, Nov. 8

11:00 a.m. – location redacted, a man reported that a suspect who wants to be in a relationship with his girlfriend threatened to kill him and her and shoot up Youngstown State University if she rejects him. Police said YSU and the FBI were notified.

Thursday, Nov. 9

1:14 p.m. – 7000 block of Southern Blvd., an employee at Home Depot reported that he believed he was being recorded by another employee in the restroom. He said the man had his cell phone near the ground by the stall divider and his camera was on. He said he could see himself on the phone display but couldn’t tell if the phone was recording. The employee didn’t want to press charges but wanted the incident to be documented.

Friday, Nov. 10

9:03 a.m. – US-224 and Tiffany Boulevard, a woman reported that a man driving next to her had his genitals exposed and was touching himself as he was driving down US-224. Police stopped a man matching the description of the suspect in the parking lot of Fin Feather Fur Outfitters. He denied touching himself, saying he got breakfast at McDonald’s and then drove to Fin Feather Fur Outfitters, discovering that they weren’t open until 10 a.m. He was released without charges.

2:45 p.m. – 7100 block of Market St., Wendy Wolfgang, 51, charged with possession of heroin and driving under suspension during a traffic stop.

Monday, Nov. 13

1:15 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Nicholas Gianfrancesco, 28, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Police were called to Tinseltown Movie Theater after a call that a suspicious man dressed in all-black clothing was carrying a bookbag, which he placed on the grass near the theater as if he were hiding it. Police said the bag contained several new Craftsman hand tools. Gianfrancesco, who was stopped as he walked toward the bag, was found with tools hidden in his coat sleeves, pant legs, and waistband, according to a police report. Police said the tools were stolen from Sears. Gianfrancesco said he was homeless and needed the money for food and shelter, the report stated.

2:24 p.m. – 300 block of Brookfield Ave., officers with a search warrant reported finding what appeared to be a paper fold — normally found to contain narcotics — floating in a toilet in the basement of a house. Police took vials of the toilet water for testing and charges are pending. Police also reported finding a needle.

11:30 p.m – 6700 block of Applewood Blvd., employees at Steak ‘n Shake reported that after ordering a milkshake, a man reached over the counter, took money from the cash register, and ran out of the restaurant. The man used a counterfeit $5 bill to pay for the milkshake before grabbing the money. The robber was described as a clean-shaven white man, and approximately 6’0″ tall with short, brown hair. He was wearing a green baseball cap, tan jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes at the time.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

1:44 a.m. – 600 block of Boardman Poland Rd., a 16-year-old Youngstown boy was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, obstructing official business, assault on a police officer, possession of criminal tools, and resisting arrest. Offices patrolling the area heard an alarm coming from the Verizon Wireless store and saw a suspect run from behind the building. Police chased the teen and said he ran, later trying to knock an officer over. He was arrested and police said they found two cell phones, a phone charger, and a pair of headphones on him. They said one of the phones had the store’s sticker on it. The boy admitted to going into the store through an unlocked door but said “somebody else made me do it,” according to a police report.

6:27 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman Poland Rd., employees at Value City Furniture said an upset customer came into the store and threatened to bring a gun and shoot an employee. He added that he was going to find the employee outside and that “they would dance” and he would “light up the place,” according to a police report. The store’s manager said the customer was upset that his furniture wasn’t delivered on time due to a mix-up.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

1:50 a.m. – 100 block of Stanton Ave., a 16-year-old boy was charged with receiving stolen property after an investigation into a stolen laptop. Police said the boy had previously been arrested during other theft investigations.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

