Browns upset with stinging comments by Jags safety Gipson

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns Football

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Several Cleveland players feel disrespected by Jacksonville safety Tashaun Gipson’s harsh comments about the Browns.

Gipson was a Pro Bowler with the Browns before the team chose not to re-sign him as a free agent after the 2015 season.

Earlier this week, Gipson took some swipes at Cleveland’s front office for letting him leave, predicted the Jaguars will score 40 points this Sunday against the NFL’s only winless team and believes the Browns will “probably go 0-16.”

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey said Gipson is only trying to “rile up” his teammates, but that his words have provided some extra motivation. Kirksey and Gipson are close friends.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said he’s looking forward to “prove him wrong with those comments.”

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he addressed Gipson’s comments with his team and that the safety will not be disciplined.

