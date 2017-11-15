Cleveland Browns tickets on sale for as little as $6

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – Tickets for this weekend’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars can be purchased for as little as $6.

On StubHub, hundreds of tickets are listed at $6, with even more listed under $10. Most of the really cheap seats are for seats on the upper deck.

Lower level sideline tickets can be purchased for as little as $25.

To put that into perspective, tickets for an OHSAA high school football regional final playoff game this weekend are $8, if purchased in advance.

With a 0-9 record, the Cleveland Browns are the only remaining winless team in the NFL.