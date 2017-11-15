Holiday events 2017

Do you know of an event that isn’t listed below? Send us your holiday event.

Events are in order of dates/times.

Friday, Nov. 17:

HERMITAGE HOLIDAY LIGHT FESTIVAL AND BAR CRAWL

The Holiday Light Festival will begin at 6 p.m. Friday with a “Eat, Drink and Be Merry” bar crawl featuring local Hermitage dining and drinking establishments. “Passport” books highlighting the businesses involved can be found at any of the participating establishments or picked up at the City’s Municipal offices prior to the crawl. Those who complete their book can turn in their stamped pages for a prize.

Saturday, Nov. 18:

PENN STATE SHENANGO’S TOYS FOR TOTS DRIVE

Penn State Shenango is sponsoring a toy drive to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation. The annual community collection drive will take place at the Hermitage Wal-Mart Super Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New, unwrapped toys will be collected. In addition, the campus will have drop-off locations for toys in its Penn State Bookstore, McDowell Hall; the Physical Therapy Department, Forker Lab room 204; and the Student Affairs Office, Sharon Hall room 103. The collection at the downtown Sharon campus will continue through December 11.

HERMITAGE HOLIDAY LIGHT UP PARADE

The Hermitage parade begins at 6 p.m. Prior to that, events will be held throughout the day at the Shenango Valley Mall. Fireworks will be at 5:40 p.m., followed by a Fun Run at 5:50 p.m. For more information, go to www.hermitage.net. During the event, Penn State Shenango will also be collecting mittens, hats and socks to donate to organizations in need as part of “Operation Warm Hands.”

Tuesday, Nov. 21:

COLUMBIANA COUNTY SHERIFF’S STUFF-A-CRUISER

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting unwrapped toys for Akron Children’s Hospital and non-perishable food items for Salem’s Salvation Army. Items will be collected at the Walmart in Salem from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 2875 E State St, Salem, OH.

Saturday, Nov. 25:

CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM:

Christmas on the Farm, a craft and gift market, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Molnar Farms, located at 3115 E. Western Reserve Rd., Poland, OH. The farm will host several local artisan vendors with unique hand-crafted gifts and decorations perfect for the holiday season. Entry is free and open to the public.



Sunday, Nov. 26:



SANTA’S WINTER BARN

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa will make an appearance at the MetroParks Farm with some of his animal friends. Come sit in his sleigh for a holiday picture and make a holiday craft to take home. The family-friendly free event is held in the barn which is not heated, so dress appropriately. There is a $1 fee for the children’s holiday craft. The farm is located at 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH.

Tuesday, Nov. 28:

MAHONING COUNTY TOYS FOR TOYS REGISTRATION

Registration for Toys for Tots recipients will be held from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Eastern Gateway Community College’s Youngstown campus at 139 E. Boardman St. Applicants must be from Mahoning County and must qualify for cash/food assistance. Those over the age of 62 receiving SSI may also qualify. Applicants should bring a valid ID, birth certificate for each child in the household (parents’ names must match the children’s birth certificate or guardians should have proof of custody), proof of cash/food assistance within the past 30 days and proof of residency. For more information, call 330-480-0726, ext. 3115.

Wednesday, Nov. 29:

MAHONING COUNTY TOYS FOR TOYS REGISTRATION

Registration for Toys for Tots recipients will be held from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Eastern Gateway Community College’s Youngstown campus at 139 E. Boardman St. Applicants must be from Mahoning County and must qualify for cash/food assistance. Those over the age of 62 receiving SSI may also qualify. Applicants should bring a valid ID, birth certificate for each child in the household (parents’ names must match the children’s birth certificate or guardians should have proof of custody), proof of cash/food assistance within the past 30 days and proof of residency. For more information, call 330-480-0726, ext. 3115.



Thursday, Nov. 30:

MAHONING COUNTY TOYS FOR TOYS REGISTRATION

Registration for Toys for Tots recipients will be held from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Eastern Gateway Community College’s Youngstown campus at 139 E. Boardman St. Applicants must be from Mahoning County and must qualify for cash/food assistance. Those over the age of 62 receiving SSI may also qualify. Applicants should bring a valid ID, birth certificate for each child in the household (parents’ names must match the children’s birth certificate or guardians should have proof of custody), proof of cash/food assistance within the past 30 days and proof of residency. For more information, call 330-480-0726, ext. 3115.

Monday, Dec. 18:

MAHONING COUNTY TOYS FOR TOYS DISTRIBUTION

Distribution of toys for recipients who signed up for Mahoning County’s Toys for Tots program will be from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Eastern Gateway Community College’s Youngstown campus at 139 E. Boardman St.

Tuesday, Dec. 19:

MAHONING COUNTY TOYS FOR TOYS DISTRIBUTION

Distribution of toys for recipients who signed up for Mahoning County’s Toys for Tots program will be from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Eastern Gateway Community College’s Youngstown campus at 139 E. Boardman St.

