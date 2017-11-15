Katherine Ann Dilley Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 19, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel for Katherine Ann Dilley, 90, who passed away Wednesday morning, November 15, at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Katherine was born August 5, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of Alfred and Katherine McCaughtrey Cockman.

She was a June 1945 graduate of The Rayen School and a 1948 graduate of the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing.

Katherine was a Registered Nurse and a Nurse Practitioner. She was employed at Southside Hospital for many years and also with the Mahoning County Health Department and Planned Parenthood.

Katherine was a former member of Boardman United Methodist Church.

She was also a member of the Retired Nurses Association and Friends of the Library.

Katherine loved to cook. She also enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting.

Her husband of 65 years, Howard A. Dilley, whom she married September 3, 1948, died June of 2013.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Leslie A. (William H. III) Axelson of Canfield; her sons, Mark A. (Linda) Dilley of Houston, Texas, Thad E. (Susie) Dilley of Alexandria, Virginia and Ross E. (Arnold) Dilley of Akron; her grandchildren, Alex (Martina) Axelson, Hunter Axelson, Chase (Katie) Axelson, Marie (Josh) Thorson, Brian (Viju) Dilley, Kyle (Sarah) Dilley, Christopher (Nikki) Dilley, Marshall Dilley and Sara Dilley and her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Colton, Kinley, Franklin and Abigail.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family and friends may call from 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 19 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area, 3695 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 301, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and Friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 17 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.