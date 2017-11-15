Kish returns to Champion; Flashes’ Batcho set to lead

2017-18 Champion Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Nathan Kish

Record: 12-13 (5-7), 4th place in AAC Blue Tier

More:High School Basketball previews from other teams

The Good News

After topping a pair of higher seeds in the Division III Warren District (#4 Newton Falls and #3 Grand Valley), the Golden Flashes eventually fell to the district champion G-Men of Garrettsville Garfield by six (55-49). Those who followed Champion’s 2016-17 season saw many close contests – 15 to be exact were decided by 9 points or less (9-6).

Champion has posted 28 wins over the last two seasons. That’s a major improvement for a program which suffered through six consecutive campaigns where they were only able to manage 22 wins overall.

In early May, Nathan Kish – a former Golden Flash great and 2000 graduate – was hired to replace James Carrino as the program’s head basketball coach. “The strengths of this years team will be a balance of big men and guard play,” says Kish. “We’ll have a post presence as well as guards that are able to hit the three-point shot.”

Drake Batcho returns after nearly averaging a double-double as a junior. Batcho scored 15.8 points per contest while grabbing 8.2 boards. He also dished out 2.3 assists and led the team in field goal percentage (57.1%) while making 36.8% of his three-point attempts (21-57). Drake’s classmates A.J. Meyer, Gabe Deuble, and Jared Day (8-10 FT) all return. The team will also have Carter Mast, Joe Abramovich and Chase Wheelock all back from the junior class. Sophomore guard Nick Stahlman will be back as well.

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Lakeview, 7

Dec. 5 – Maplewood, 7

Dec. 8 – at Newton Falls, 7

Dec. 12 – Brookfield, 7

Dec. 15 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Dec. 19 – at Liberty, 7

Dec. 22 – at Howland, 7

Dec. 29 – at Bristol, 7

Dec. 30 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 5 – at Hubbard, 7

Jan. 9 – LaBrae, 7

Jan. 12 – Girard, 7

Jan. 16 – at Warren JFK, 7

Jan. 19 – Newton Falls, 7

Jan. 23 – at Brookfield, 7

Jan. 26 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Jan. 30 – Liberty, 7

Feb. 6 – at LaBrae, 7

Feb. 9 – at Girard, 7

Feb. 13 – Jefferson, 7

Feb. 16 – at McDonald, 7

Feb. 20 – Niles, 7

Challenges

The Golden Flashes lost a ton in terms of seniors on last year’s roster. Lucas Nasonti led the team in scoring (22.5) and steals (2.0) per game. He also shot 55% from the floor (54.8%) while feeding his teammates with 2.7 assists. Michael Turner also graduated last Spring after seeing a successful senior campaign which saw him put together a stat line of 15.1 scoring average, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Noah Bayus (8.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.8 apg) and Zach Lindsay (3.8 ppg) will also have to be replaced from last year’s group as well.

“Scorers will need to emerge in order for us to have success,” indicates Kish. “Defensively, the team will need to make stops rather than trying to outscore their opponents.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 32.5% (77-160)

League Championships: None

Playoff Record: 7-10

Sectional Championships: 3 (2008, 2009, 2017)

District Championships: None

Regional Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 71.1

Scoring Defense: 70.4

Rebounding: 26.6

Field Goal Percentage: 49.7%

Three-Point Percentage: 35.1%

Free Throw Percentage: 64.4%

Turnovers: 12.6

2016-17 Results

Garrettsville Garfield 55 Golden Flashes 49*

Golden Flashes 75 Grand Valley 70*

Golden Flashes 57 Newton Falls 52*

Jefferson 92 Golden Flashes 63

Girard 66 Golden Flashes 59

#1 LaBrae 89 Golden Flashes 65

Golden Flashes 96 Pymatuning Valley 55

Golden Flashes 71 Liberty 65

Howland 77 Golden Flashes 66

Campbell Memorial 88 Golden Flashes 63

Golden Flashes 86 Brookfield 79

Golden Flashes 81 Niles 79

Newton Falls 64 Golden Flashes 62

Golden Flashes 101 Mineral Ridge 67

Bristol 82 Golden Flashes 74

Girard 76 Golden Flashes 68

LaBrae 81 Golden Flashes 63

Warren JFK 86 Golden Flashes 84

Golden Flashes 78 Hubbard 76

Maplewood 72 Golden Flashes 61

Liberty 80 Golden Flashes 78

Golden Flashes 91 Campbell Memorial 33

Golden Flashes 70 Brookfield 65

Golden Flashes 63 Newton Falls 52

Golden Flashes 57 Lakeview 55

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #1 LaBrae, 89-65, loss on Feb. 7, 2017

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Jan. 2011: 0-6

Key Number

Champion won more post-season games last year (2) than they had in their combined previous seven playoff trips (1).