Man found dead after shots heard on Youngstown’s south side

About a dozen people gathered around the crime scene at Pasadena and Zedaker in Youngstown

Shooting on Pasadena Avenue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Youngstown Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., witnesses said they heard seven to eight shots in the area of Pasadena Avenue and Zedaker Street, off of South Avenue.

One man is dead. The body was removed from the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m.

Another person, who appeared to have been shot in the shoulder, was taken to the hospital.

About a dozen people gathered around the crime scene.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle leaving the scene. Police searched Pasadena to Dewey Avenue but didn’t find anything.

Police brought K9 units to the scene.

