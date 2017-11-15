Mark Hughes Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Lifelong Valley resident, Mark Hughes, passed away in the evening on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning County, Youngstown.

Mark was born in Youngstown on January 14, 1947.

In his lifetime, Mark honorably served our country as a member of the United States Army.

Furthermore, he was a retired employee from his longtime position locally at General Motors.

Mark was an active member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW).

Friends and loved ones will cherish their memories of Mark—his love for hunting, baking and spending time with family forever in his remembrance.

In Mark’s passing, he will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Bonnie Bowman of Youngstown; sons, Shawn Hughes of Struthers and Chad (Jennifer) Hughes of Boardman; brothers and sisters, David (Elaine) Hughes of Hubbard and Rebecca Hughes of Virginia. He also leaves to cherish his memories four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Preceding Mark in passing are his mother and father, Dorothy Roberts and Thomas Hughes; as well as his brother, Thomas Hughes II.

Mark’s family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown. Per request of Mark and his family, no services will be held.