Martha Mary (Burton) Peters Obituary

SALINEVILLE, Ohio – Martha Mary (Burton) Peters, 73, of Salineville, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on November 15, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 3, 1943 in Salineville, the daughter of the late Donald and Anna (Wargo) Burton.

She was primarily a homemaker but also had other interests.

She was interested in salon work and took a course at Gerber Beauty School in Canton.

She was a member of the former St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Salineville. She also attended St George’s Catholic Church, St. John’s Catholic Church and St Phillip Neri Catholic Church.

She loved to cook and care for her home. She loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them.

She is survived by her sons, Robert and John (Twilight) Peters, both of Salem; her granddaughter, Shelby Peters and her siblings, Donald ( Margaret) Burton of Lisbon and Margaret Nichols of Hilliard.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Burton.

A mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21 at St John’s Catholic Church, 16017 Smith Rd., Summitville, Ohio, with the celebrant to be Rev. Fr. Steve Wassie.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. Please visit www.apgreenisenfh.com to sign the guestbook and send online condolences to the Martha’s family.

