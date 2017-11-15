Officials uncover Ohio meth lab, find infant inside house fire

Larry Jenkins, Clark County meth
Credit: WCMH

CLARK CO., Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio officials have arrested a man after discovering methamphetamines and a newborn infant at the site of a house fire.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives noticed the fire on Tuesday just after 6 p.m. on Gerlaugh Road. Detectives found a large amount of evidence they say pointed to the manufacture and use of methamphetamines.

An infant was inside the residence and was exposed to elements of the meth manufacturing process, investigators said.

Detectives found a laboratory in a trailer in the backyard that was not actively operating.

The owner of the trailer, Larry D. Jenkins, is accused of starting the illegal burn. He was arrested and charged with felony counts of illegal manufacture of drugs and child endangering.

