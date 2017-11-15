Ohio set to execute inmate with walking, breathing problems

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Ohio is set to execute a sick inmate who will be provided a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he’s put to death.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is allowing the pillow for death row prisoner Alva Campbell during Wednesday’s execution because of breathing issues he could experience while lying flat.

A prisons doctor has said the 69-year-old Campbell has chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder as the result of a decadeslong two-pack-a-day smoking habit.

Campbell was sentenced to die for killing 18-year-old Charles Dials during a Columbus carjacking two decades ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stop the execution.

Last week, Republican Gov. John Kasich denied Campbell’s request for clemency.

