Ohio set to execute inmate with walking, breathing problems

A prisons doctor has said the 69-year-old Campbell has chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder as the result of a decadeslong two-pack-a-day smoking habit

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell. The Ohio Parole Board on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, rejected a request for mercy from Campbell, a condemned inmate who argues he had such a bad childhood and is in such poor health that he should be spared from execution next month. The board's 11-1 decision came in the case of Campbell, set to die by lethal injection on Nov. 15 for killing a teen during a 1997 carjacking. The slaying came five years after he was paroled on a different murder charge. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Ohio is set to execute a sick inmate who will be provided a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he’s put to death.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is allowing the pillow for death row prisoner Alva Campbell during Wednesday’s execution because of breathing issues he could experience while lying flat.

Campbell was sentenced to die for killing 18-year-old Charles Dials during a Columbus carjacking two decades ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stop the execution.

Last week, Republican Gov. John Kasich denied Campbell’s request for clemency.

