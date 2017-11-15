Ohio State House Rep. Wes Goodman resigns after ‘inappropriate behavior’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Representative Wes Goodman (R-Cardington) has resigned after reported inappropriate behavior.

A release from Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger stated:

It is with deep regret that I have asked State Representative Wes Goodman to offer his resignation as a member of the Ohio House. I was alerted to details yesterday afternoon regarding his involvement in inappropriate behavior related to his state office. I met with him later in the day where he acknowledged and confirmed the allegations. It became clear that his resignation was the most appropriate course of action for him, his family, the constituents of the 87th House District and this institution.”

Following the announcement of his resignation Goodman released the following statement:

Serving as the state representative for the 87th Ohio House District has been one of the great honors of my life. We all bring our own struggles and our own trials into public life. That has been true for me, and I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service. For those whom I have let down, I’m sorry. As I move onto the next chapter of my life, I sincerely ask for privacy for myself, my family, and my friends.”

Speaker Rosenberger announced that a screening panel will be formed in the near future to select a new member for the vacant 87th House District seat.