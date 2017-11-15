Organizers announce big change for Salem Super Cruise car show

The 2018 Salem Super Cruise will take place Thursday, June 7 through Sunday, June 10

The Salem Super Cruise kicked off last night when Mayor John Berlin issued the command to start the engines.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – It may not look like car-cruising weather outside, but organizers with the Salem Super Cruise are thinking about next June.

Wednesday, they announced a big change for the 2018 event.

A group called The Mahoning Valley Corvette Club has agreed to run the operation. Salem officials said the club is better equipped to manage the day-to-day demands of a car show.

Organizers said if the weather cooperates, they expect as many as 30,000 visitors per day.

“It will be the largest event ever in the city of Salem, Ohio, and I’m very sure it will be the largest event ever in Columbiana County, and that’s our goal, and I think we’re going to reach it,” said Sam Sicilia, member of the Mahoning Valley Corvette Club.

The 2018 Salem Super Cruise will take place Thursday, June 7 through Sunday, June 10.

Admission is free, but proceeds from food and other vendor sales will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

For more information, go to the Salem Super Cruise’s Facebook page or www.salemsupercruise.com.

