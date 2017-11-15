Patricia Mangus Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Patricia Mangus, age 88, died at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at her home.
Arrangements will be pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
SALEM, Ohio – Patricia Mangus, age 88, died at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at her home.
Arrangements will be pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use