Police charge Austintown father with child endangering

John Hartman, 40, is charged with two counts of child endangering

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an Austintown father that police suspect used drugs while his children were home.

John Hartman, 40, is charged with two counts of child endangering.

Police said Hartman is expected to turn himself into police on the charges.

He’s accused of falling asleep on the couch and losing track of his children.

Police said they found Hartman after they were called to his Maureen Drive house to investgate a report that he had been using drugs.

When asked where his children were, Hartman told police that his daughter was probably upstairs, and his older daughter was at school. He was surprised when officers told him that it was Sunday so there was no school, according to a police report.

His children were later found at a home across the street.

An officer reported that while at the home, Hartman made a comment about taking the street drug “Molly” while on the phone with a family member.

It wasn’t the first time that officers were called to the family’s home.

In April, the children’s mother, Deanne Hartman, was arrested after her 6-year-old child was locked out of the house. 

When police arrived, they said they found a 2-year-old in the backyard wearing only a diaper. At one point, another officer saw the child leaning over a dead rat, possibly touching it, on the back porch.

Police found Deanne Hartman asleep in a bedroom. Officers said she was slow to wake and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

Deanne Hartman later pleaded guilty to endangering children, and she was sentenced to probation and drug and alcohol assessments.

