Police say overdosed driver at wheel of careening car carrying elderly mom

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Clarion is facing several charges after a brief chase with police.

According to a police report, a Pennsylvania State trooper was on routine patrol about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday when he saw a car traveling erratically on Route 388.

The trooper attempted to pull the car over, but the driver, later identified as 54-year-old Johnny Bailey, kept going and turned onto Route 65 where he traveled off the roadway, striking mailboxes and a traffic sign, the report stated.

As Bailey drove into oncoming traffic, he was forced off the road where he came to a stop.

When the trooper approached the car, he said Bailey was unresponsive so he administered “multiple doses” of the anti-overdose medication naloxone.

Bailey’s front-seat passenger was his 79-year-old mother.

The trooper said he found a large amount of marijuana in the car.

Bailey was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic offenses.