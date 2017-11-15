Ray L. Butcher Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ray L. Butcher, 79, of Warren, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at his daughter’s home in Youngstown.

He was born January 18, 1938 in Clarksburg, West Virginia and had lived in Ohio since 1966.

A 1956 graduate of Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg, Ray retired from General Motors after 41 years as a repairman.

He enjoyed working around his house, a good game of horseshoes and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was an auxiliary member of the VFW in Newton Falls.

Loving memories of Ray will live in his four children, Debra (Mike) Godbey of Somerset, Kentucky, Ray C. (Susan) Butcher of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Rosemary (Windell) Lockett of Youngstown and Richard F. (Kathy) Butcher of Warren; nine grandchildren, James Ray (Michele) Strickland, Rachel Marie Rose (Brandon) Morrow, Heidi Marie Straitliff, Bethany Rose (John) Gillespie, Alexandra (Jacob) Lesnoski, Jeffrey Goodman, Sara Goodman, Olivia Goodman and Joshua Butcher; three great-grandchildren, Lucas Stephen Morrow, Jack Gillespie, Brooklyn Rose Seamons and awaiting the birth of another great-grandson; five sisters, Barbara Johnson of Roanoke, Virginia, Sharon Alonso of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Brenda Conley of Mt. Clare, West Virginia, Linda Altovilla and Terry Felts, both of Clarksburg; three brothers, Gerald of Mineral Ridge and Richard and Ronnie Joe Butcher, both of Clarksburg and a brother-in-law, John (Charylene) Chipps of Clarksburg.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Glenna (Chipps) Butcher, whom he married April 8, 1957 and who died July 10, 2010; four sisters, Olive Pearl “Bobby” Boyce, Margaret “Peggy” Schweinbraten, Sarah Elizabeth Spohn and Rosemary Tingler and a brother, James Butcher.

Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Ray’s nephew, Rev. Robert Shingleton of Shinnston, West Virginia officiating.

Friends may call 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 17 at the funeral home prior to services.

The burial of his urn will take place at Champion Township Cemetery at a later date.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.