Report: Warren mom left young kids home alone to go to party

Sara Bailey, 23, is charged with three counts of child endangering

Sara Bailey, charged with three counts of child endangering in Warren .

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother is facing three counts of child endangering charges after police said she left her young children home alone.

Police were called just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday by the children’s father. He said he received a call that their mother, 23-year-old Sara Bailey, left their kids home alone while she went to a party.

He told police that he went to her home to check on his children and found no car in the driveway. He said the door was unlocked and his 11-month-old daughter and 2-year-old son were there, along with Bailey’s 4-year-old child with another man.

He said he stayed there for about four hours before calling police, according to a police report.

Children Services was called, and the father took his children back to his house. The other child was given to grandparents.

Bailey was arrested later Tuesday morning. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a pretrial was set for 10:15 a.m. December 5.

