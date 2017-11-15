Robert J. Bonanno Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Robert J. Bonanno, 82, of Niles, died Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Autumn Hills Care Center.

He was born July 14, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Paul V. and Mary Mark Bonanno.

Bob was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles.

He retired from Packard Electric after 30 years of service as a tool and die maker.

Bob cherished the time he spent with his family, especially attending all his grandchildren’s activities. He enjoyed going to the casino and Sunday family dinners.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Bob is survived by three sons, Joseph D. Bonanno of Niles, Robert P. Bonanno of Akron and Paul A. (Debra) Bonanno of Niles; a daughter, Deborah M. (Robert) Gedeon of Niles; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Anthony Bonanno.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 17, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 17 at 12:00 Noon, at St. Stephen Church in Niles.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family by visiting www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 16 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.