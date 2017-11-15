Storm Team 27: Chance for a rain or snow shower Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler temperatures Thursday with a chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation expected.

Another storm on the way for the weekend. Rain and the risk for storms Saturday. Cold and blustery with Lake Effect snow showers Sunday. Accumulating snow will be possible to wrap up the weekend.

FORECAST

Thursday: Rain or snow showers possible. Little to no accumulation. (60%)

High: 40

Thursday night: Isolated rain or snow shower early. (30%)

Low: 30

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy.

High: 48

Saturday: Rain likely, chance for thunderstorms. Snow showers into the evening. (100%)

High: 55 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 25

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 47 Low: 31

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 30