Storm Team 27: Rain developing late afternoon

WHAT WE‘RE TRACKING

Cloudy, breezy and warm this afternoon with rain showers returning by evening.

Rain showers may mix with a little snow late tonight into Thursday morning. Little to now snow accumulation expected.

Another storm on the way for the weekend with rain and the risk for thunderstorms Saturday and then cold with snow showers Sunday and Monday.

FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, breezy and warmer.

High: 50

Tonight: Scattered rain showers. May mix with some snow late. Little to no snow accumulation. (80%)

Low: 36

Thursday: Rain or snow showers possible. Little to no accumulation. (40%)

High: 40

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy.

High: 45 Low: 30

Saturday: Rain likely, chance for thunderstorms. Snow showers into the evening. (80%)

High: 55 Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 41 Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 32