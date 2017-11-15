Storm Team 27: Rain returns late day

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

There will be some sun early in the day with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Rain showers will return by evening.

Rain showers may mix with a little snow late tonight into Thursday morning. Little to now snow accumulation expected.

Another storm on the way for the weekend with rain and the risk for thunderstorms Saturday and then cold with snow showers Sunday and Monday.

FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early.  Increasing clouds. Evening showers developing. (70%)
High: 50

Tonight:  Scattered rain showers.  May mix with some snow late. Little to no snow accumulation. (80%)
Low:  36

Thursday: Rain or snow showers possible. Little to no accumulation. (40%)
High: 40

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy.
High: 45   Low: 30

Saturday: Rain likely, chance for thunderstorms. Snow showers into the evening. (80%)
High: 55    Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 35    Low: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (40%)
High: 33    Low: 25

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  41  Low:  27

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High:  36  Low:  32

