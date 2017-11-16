8 more hoverboards recalled

Hoverboard recall
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Just ahead of the holiday shopping season, the recall list is growing for a popular toy.

Recalls have been issued for eight more hoverboard brands.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the most common problem is the fire potential for the lithium-ion battery used to charge the hoverboards.

Two house fires were started by LayZ hoverboards. One of those fires was fatal.

The CPSC is warning consumers to not use LayZ hoverboards and issued recalls for hoverboards by:

  • Dollar Mania Sonic Smart Wheels
  • Tech Drift
  • Digital Products iLive
  • iHoverspeed
  • Four Star Imports Go Wheels
  • Drone Nerds
  • Salvage World

