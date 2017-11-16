8th annual Columbiana Christmas lights show opens this weekend

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – What started out as just 12 Christmas scenes in Columbiana has now become the largest lights display in Northeast Ohio.

There are more than one million light bulbs, 77 Christmas scenes, and one giant gingerbread house — and it opens this weekend.

Chairman Terry McCoy said the annual Joy of Christmas lights display makes for countless family memories.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, and all the kids to see the beautiful lights display at the park,” he said.

Friday kicks off the festival’s eighth year.

Families can drive through Firestone Park to see dancing reindeer, lit up Christmas trees, and a life-size gingerbread house. At the end, kids can send a letter to the North Pole or sign an ornament with one wish they have this holiday season.

But for one man who’s been helping light up Christmas for years, the lights are about bringing the community together.

“This would not happen without all of the community involvement,” McCoy said. “I have about 300 or 400 volunteers that help make things happen.”

The holiday spirit and the joy it brings people keep McCoy doing it every year.

“It’s the camaraderie of all of these things for the kids, seniors, special needs,” he said. “All of that comes together and this is why it’s been so successful, I think.”

At the end of the road, you reach the Ice Castle, where they hold a Senior Night, hay rides, and a night for those with special needs.

For all you need to know about Joy of Christmas, check out its official website.

