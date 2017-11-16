Annette M. (Navy) Diciccio Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Funeral services will be on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Annette M. Diciccio, 94, who passed away at her home on Thursday morning, November 16, 2017.

Annette was born July 11, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Gustavo and Cecelia Navy.

Before becoming a homemaker, she worked at Automatic Sprinkler and McCrory’s.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

She enjoyed cooking for her family with her sisters and she liked to bowl and play cards.

Annette married James W. Diciccio on June 7, 1947, who passed away on November 5, 1980.

She leaves two sons, James W. (Marian) Diciccio, Jr. of Howland, Ohio and David Diciccio of Struthers with whom she made her home; a sister Angelina Bezjak of Poland; two grandchildren, Julie (Steven) Landra and Beth (Dan) Sielski and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Taylor and Leah Sielski.

Annette was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Tony and John Navy and one sister, Theresa Esposito.

