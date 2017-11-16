Austintown trustees question Lidl project after ‘for sale’ signs on property

Trustees said they're working to contact Lidl to get more information on the project

Trustees in Austintown said they're trying to reach developers with a German supermarket chain after "for sale" signs went back up at a spot where a new store was to be built.

Trustees learned of the change this week from local news reports, saying they have not heard anything from executives with the Lidl chain or their developers or engineers.

Recently, owners of the Pink Elephant bar on Mahoning Avenue closed up shop, expecting a new grocery store to be built there.

In fact, township zoning officials have been working to re-map the property at the request of Lidl’s engineering firm.

