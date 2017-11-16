Brookfield police warn of child predators on chat app

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Social media can be a great way to keep up with friends and family, but there’s another warning from police about potential dangers lurking in a chat app.

Brookfield Police issued an alert this week about Chat AHOY, which is an application for live video chat sessions.

This week, the department had reports of children installing the app and finding men and women in various states of dress.

In fact, that’s what happened to Detective Aaron Kasiewicz when he checked into the app.

“In a situation like this, they’re being connected with people they have no clue who they are. They can give out personal information,” he said. “One of the incidents that was reported to us, they were requesting to see nude photos of a child who was obviously not of any legal age to be doing so.”

Detective Kasiewicz wrote the alert urging parents to check their child’s electronic devices and monitor the apps they’re using and report anything suspicious to police.

