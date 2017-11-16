Carmen Vadino Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Carmen Vadino, 92, passed away peacefully at 1:32 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Northside Medical Center in Youngstown.

He was born in Girard on April 14, 1925 the son of Anthony and Rose Marie (Cavalcanti) Vadino and lived in this community most of his life.

He was a United States Army Veteran of World War II.

He retired in 1980 after working 38 years in the electrical maintenance department as a supervisor at US Steel McDonald Works.

He was a longtime member of the Niles First Church of the Nazarene where he was active with all church activities especially the church choir. He was a volunteer at the Niles Shepherd of Valley Bible Study and enjoyed helping anyone with electrical repair work.

Carmen is survived by two daughters, Karen (Becky) Vadino of Youngstown and Cathy (Dennis) Manor of Niles; two grandchildren, Briannne Giancola Dennis of Seattle, Washington and Reggie Giancola of Niles; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Gionni Dennis and Stella Noelle Dennis; two sisters, Clara Phillips of Carlton, Oregon and Regina Baker of Niles and a brother, Anthony Vadino, Jr. of Scottsdale, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Margaret (Cochran) Vadino whom he married on April 26, 1952 and who died on December 10, 2008; seven sisters, Madeline Fonce, Irene Pinciaro, Angeline Mikolaj, Rosemarie Johnston, Marie Adams, Irene Candio and Lucia Santangelo and two brothers, August Vadino and Joseph Vadino.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Niles First Church of the Nazarene where family and friend may also visit one half hour prior to the service. Pastor Mark Deneen will officiate.

Entombment will be at Pineview Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.