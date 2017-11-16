Columbus pizza chain plans to open 4 restaurants around Youngstown

There are 160 Donatos locations around the country, including over 100 in Ohio

Donatos Pizza

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbus-based fast-casual pizza chain is looking to expand into the Youngstown area.

Donatos hopes to open four restaurants in the Valley over the next few years. Locations being considered include downtown Youngstown, Niles, Warren, and Austintown, among others.

The restaurant is known for its Edge to Edge pizza — featuring toppings that go right to the edge of the crust — but also serves wings, subs, appetizers, and salads.

Donatos offers dine-in, delivery, and catering.

