Coroner: Pa. mom dies while trying to clean from son’s overdose

The woman died at a local hospital

By Published:
Ambulance

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees tells WJAC-TV 69-year-old Theresa Plummer likely absorbed the substance through her skin or had a reaction that led to her shortness of breath.

Plummer died at a local hospital Nov. 6.

Her 45-year-old son was hospitalized the previous day after she found him unresponsive in their home near Johnstown. Ronald Plummer was pronounced dead Nov. 7.

The coroner says he is waiting on toxicology reports for a cause of death.

Lees says families in similar situations should call authorities to remove any substances left behind.

Johnstown, Pennsylvania is about 65 miles west of Pittsburgh.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s