David W. McMahon Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – David W. McMahon of Sharon passed away at 3:10 a.m. Thursday, November 16, 2017, in Nugent CCRC, Hermitage. He was 81.

Mr. McMahon was born September 7, 1936, in Sharon, a son of Patrick Francis and Emeline M. (Zimmer) McMahon.

He was a 1954 graduate of Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Army on Okinawa Island as a decoder during the Korean War.

Dave was a metallurgist for many years and employed by the Anaconda and Anamax Mining Companies in Tucson, Arizona.

He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

A proud veteran, Dave was an active member of the American Legion, Post # 299, Sharon, where he was a past Commander. He was recently honored by the Legion for his many years of service and inducted into its Wall of Fame. He also belonged to the Shenango Valley Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post # 1338, Sharon.

Dave was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed playing golf and euchre.

He is survived by three sons, David Patrick McMahon and his wife, Angie, Santa Clara, Calfornia and Daniel McMahon and James E. McMahon, both Tucson, Arizona; two granddaughters, Kacy McMahon and Molly McMahon; his longtime companion, Carol Clepper of Sharon and her son, Bill Clepper, her daughter Kim Stubbs and her grandchildren, Jacob Clepper and Hunter Stubbs; four sisters, Marilyn M. Krivosh of Hermitage, Jane F. O’Neill and her husband, William “Bill” of Sharpsville, Elaine M. Missory of Sharon and Patricia “Trish” A. Fanker and her husband, Henry, also of Sharon; one brother, James E. “Red” McMahon and his wife, Elena of Conneaut, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Patricia “Pat” McMahon of Hermitage and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Margaret “Peg” McMahon; his twin brother, Richard “Dick” McMahon and his former wife, Joan Reinhardt.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Sharon American Legion, 1395 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

In keeping with Dave’s wishes, there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

