Defense bill authorizes billions more than Trump had sought

RICHARD LARDNER, The Associated Press Published:
A portion of President Donald Trump's first proposed budget, focusing on the Department of Defense, and released by the Office of Management and Budget, is photographed in Washington, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. President Donald Trump is unveiling a $1.15 trillion budget, a far-reaching overhaul of federal government spending that slashes a dozen departments to finance a significant increase in the military and make a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military. That’s far more than President Donald Trump requested and greatly exceeds mandatory spending caps.

The legislation has passed by voice vote and now goes to Trump for his signature. The House already approved the measure.

Lawmakers say the billions of extra dollars are needed to restock a military depleted by years of combat and a budgeting process that’s left American armed forces unsure of how much money they’ll get each year.

The bill allots $634 billion for core Pentagon operations and nearly $66 billion for overseas military operations in the 2018 budget year.

Trump’s request sought $603 billion for basic functions and $65 billion for overseas missions.

