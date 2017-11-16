Edward P. Pollock Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Edward P. Pollock, 48, passed away Thursday evening, November 16, at Windsor House in Youngstown.

Edward was born March 30, 1969 in Youngstown, a son of George G. and Helen J. Elchuck Pollock.

Ed was employed in the health care industry before retiring.

He was a 1987 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Ed was a diehard Cleveland Browns and Indians fan and also enjoyed professional wrestling.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Samantha Pollock of Youngstown; his brothers and sister, Jim Pollock of Warren, Tom (Maureen) Pollock of San Leon, Texas, Robert Pollock of Austintown, Mary Lou Pollock also of Austintown and George (Brenda) Pollock of Lowellville and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Kroll.

According to Edward’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

