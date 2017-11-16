Hornqvist, Guentzel lead Penguins to 3-1 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel each scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins held on for a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Riley Sheahan scored into an empty net at 19:29 of the third for the Penguins. Matt Murray made 21 saves and faced just 12 shots over the final two periods.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the third period for the Senators, who won their previous two games. Craig Anderson turned aside 26 shots.

The teams went into the second period scoreless and it appeared they would go into the third the same way until a couple of late redirects in front of Anderson gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Hornqvist tipped Olli Maata’s shot from the right point past Anderson at 16:10, and then a shot from the left point by Brian Dumoulin hit Guentzel before going over Anderson’s shoulder at 19:51.

The Penguins had a chance to open the scoring eight minutes into the period but Anderson made a right pad save against Carl Hagelin on a breakaway.

The teams were playing a tight-checking game through the first half of the third period as both sides had just one shot on goal.

The Senators finally got on the board with their second shot of the third when Pageau beat Murray high on a breakaway at 10:29.

Murray later stopped Mike Hoffman from point-blank range. Murray also made a nice save on Hoffman in the first period by diving across to knock a shot off the goal line with his glove.

The play was reviewed but the call on the ice stood as the puck never crossed the line and barely rolled to the outside of the post.

Hoffman hit the crossbar behind Murray eight minutes into the game.

NOTES: Nick Paul was the lone scratch for the Senators. Scratches for the Penguins were Frank Corrado and Josh Archibald. … Senators forward Zack Smith was placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury. … The Penguins are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games against Ottawa.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Senators: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

